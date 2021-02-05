Malaysia's former A-G to be questioned over memoir

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian police said they will summon former attorney-general Tommy Thomas for questioning after his former colleague reported him for criminal defamation in a recently released memoir.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said yesterday that police would record a statement from the former attorney-general as soon as possible.

The report was lodged by former solicitor-general III Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria for alleged defamation in Tan Sri Thomas' memoir, My Story: Justice In The Wilderness.

In the report, Datuk Hanafiah claimed that an excerpt from the book tarnished his image as a deputy public prosecutor and his 33-year service record.

Mr Thomas was quoted as saying that he was not confident Mr Hanafiah and another senior officer at the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) were "capable of leading and supervising the incredible amount of preparation required" for the trial involving the misappropriation of funds at former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International by former prime minister Najib Razak.

Mr Thomas also alleged that Mr Hanafiah and his colleague were "more comfortable performing administrative duties" due to their "seniority in a bureaucratic organisation like the AGC" rather than preparing for a trial, according to Mr Hanafiah.

"What he wrote was not true as he makes it seem that I was lazy and not able to handle the prosecution in the SRC International trial," he stated in his report lodged at the Cyberjaya police station on Tuesday.

The book excerpt referred to the preparation of the prosecution team in the case against Najib in 2018 when Mr Hanafiah was the AGC's Trial and Appeals division head.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK