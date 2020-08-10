Malaysia's Foreign Minister Hishamuddin says he has paid fine for vaping in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein says he has paid a fine after he was caught on camera vaping in Parliament.

"I was compounded for it and paid the fine. As I had stated, a wrong is a wrong and I had admitted to it and apologised," he said, when the issue was raised by opposition MP Ms Wong Shu Qi in the House on Monday (Aug 10).

From January this year, those smoking in prohibited areas are to be issued with a compound fine of RM250 (S$81.80).

Those who failed to pay the fine be charged in court, where they are liable for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or two years in jail.

Datuk Seri Hishamuddin was responding to Wong's interjection during a reply by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof on the Royal Address.

Ms Wong said she raised the matter last week under Standing Order 41(d) that an MP is not allowed to smoke in the Lower House when a sitting is in session.

Deputy Speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon took note that Mr Hishamuddin had apologised for his action.

Earlier, before the start of paliamentary session, a reminder was announced over Parliament's public address system that smoking was prohibited, including inside the hall.

On Aug 6, a nine-second video clip showed Mr Hishammuddin sneaking a puff while wearing a face mask in the House.