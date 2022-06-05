Malaysia's fish supply will return to normal in June: Official

PETALING JAYA • Fish supply in Malaysia will be back to normal this month, the country's Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ahmad Hamzah has said.

Mr Ahmad said the increase in supply was expected to continue until it reaches its peak in October.

"Fish supply is seasonal every year and the unpredictable weather patterns has an effect on the country's fish supply," local Malay-language daily Sinar Harian quoted him as saying on Friday.

Mr Ahmad said fishermen could not go out to sea for fishing activities because of this.

But the present fish supply in the country is sufficient, he added.

The supply of fish in Malaysia has fallen by some 70 per cent, dropping from a million tonnes to approximately 300,000 tonnes a month due to uncertain weather over the past two months.

The National Fishermen's Association had said this has caused the price of fish in the market to surge significantly, with small-sized mackerels being sold at RM12 to RM14 (S$3.80 to S$4.40) per kg, compared with RM3 to RM4 before, The Straits Times reported last week.

Mr Ahmad said food security had become a topic of hot public debate, but assured the people that the Malaysian government always monitors the situation to ensure food supply is adequate.

On Friday, a Johor official said the supply of chicken and eggs in the state is expected to recover within the next two weeks, with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations ending.

Johor's investment, trade and consumer affairs committee chairman Lee Ting Han said there was sufficient supply despite reports otherwise in rural areas.

"We expect the demand for chicken and eggs to decline within the next two weeks and the supply will return to normal," he said.

He confirmed that chicken exports would continue to be suspended until domestic prices and supplies stabilise.

