News Analysis

Malaysia's fight against corruption seen tied to new PM's political strength

Malaysia Correspondent
Malaysia's incoming Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (centre) arrives at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 20, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    57 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - The elevation of Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Malaysia's next prime minister has raised questions among political observers over whether the Umno vice-president will continue to push hard against corruption and kleptocracy which involve other party leaders.

Datuk Seri Ismail is slated to be sworn in on Saturday (Aug 21) as Malaysia's third prime minister since May 2018 - just three years and three months ago.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 