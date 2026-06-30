Malaysia’s Federal Court postpones key decision in former minister Syed Saddiq’s appeal due to judge’s illness

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The much-anticipated decision, which would seal Syed Saddiq’s future as a politician, did not materialise after parties were told that Federal Court judge Justice Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali was unwell.

PUTRAJAYA - In an unexpected twist of events, the much-awaited decision in the prosecution’s appeal against former Malaysian minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s acquittal in his graft case involving Armada funds has been postponed to July 13.

The decision was initially scheduled to be delivered on June 30, but it was adjourned due to one of the Federal Court judges, Justice Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, being ill.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, who leads the prosecution team, told the media that such postponements happen.

“We, from the prosecution, pray for Justice Che Mohd Ruzima’s recovery. These things happen. We only need to be patient,” he said when contacted.

Earlier on June 30, Court of Appeal president Justice Abu Bakar Jais announced that the three-judge panel would not be delivering the decision due to the absence of Justice Che Mohd Ruzima.

Another panel member, Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah, was available but did not appear on the bench during the proceedings.

“Justice Collin and I are here in court, but Justice Che Mohd Ruzima is not here with us. We were told that he (Justice Che Mohd Ruzima) is sick and he is resting today and tomorrow.

“In light of this situation, we are unable to deliver our decision today. It doesn’t seem right to give the decision without one panel member.

“We are ready with the decision, but this is the unfortunate event that happened today,” Justice Abu Bakar said on June 30.

The court then postponed the proceedings to July 13.

Speaking to reporters outside the Palace of Justice, Syed Saddiq said he respected the court’s decision and remained committed to seeking justice through the country’s judicial system.

“I want to obtain justice not through shortcuts or special treatment, but through a process based on facts and evidence under the judicial institution itself,” he said.

He said the postponement was unexpected and had not been among the scenarios discussed with his legal team ahead of the ruling.

“This is not something we planned for. It was not in our books. But for me personally, this is not a new battle. For six years, I have been fighting to obtain justice and to clear my name, my integrity and my dignity.

“If I have to wait another two weeks, I accept it and will remain patient,” he said.

Syed Saddiq, who is also the Muar Member of Parliament, said he had prepared himself mentally for any outcome.

He maintained that he had always been confident of his innocence since the investigation first began.

On Nov 9, 2023, High Court Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid convicted Syed Saddiq on four charges, sentencing him to seven years’ jail, two strokes and a RM10 million (S$3.18 million) fine.

However, on June 25, the Court of Appeal acquitted him after finding the charges baseless.

The prosecution then filed an appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision.

The first charge alleges Syed Saddiq abetted Rafiq Hakim Razali (Armada Bersatu assistant treasurer), entrusted with RM1 million, to commit criminal breach of trust at CIMB Bank Berhad, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, on March 6, 2020, under Section 406 of the Penal Code.

The second charge involves misuse of RM120,000 from a Maybank Islamic Berhad account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise between April 8 and April 21, 2018, at Maybank Taman Pandan Jaya, under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

The remaining two charges relate to money laundering, each for RM50,000, transferred into Syed Saddiq’s Amanah Saham Bumiputera account on June 16 and 19, 2018, at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Johor Baru.

These are under Section 4(1)(b) of the AMLA 2001 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK