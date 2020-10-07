Malaysia's ex-spy head 'used govt funds to buy luxe watches'

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's former spy chief, who is on trial for criminal breach of trust (CBT), used US$12.1 million (S$16.4 million) to buy six luxury watches and for other purposes with funds contributed to the government, public prosecutors said yesterday at the start of her trial.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said they will adduce evidence to show that Hasanah Abdul Hamid had misappropriated the sum under her purview as a public servant, local media reported.

Hasanah, 62, was director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation. The unit that she led was also called the Research Division of the Prime Minister's Department.

"The prosecution will submit testimonies that the accused, at the material time in her capacity as director-general of the Research Division of the Prime Minister's Department, had received contributions amounting to US$12.1 million" from an external party, deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad was quoted as saying by Malay Mail online news.

"Testimonies will also show how the accused misappropriated the funds by instructing her officers to make six luxury watches (sic) purchases, made payments to third parties and transported the remaining monies out without handing them over to the division or the government."

DPP Iskandar said testimonies will show that the sum of money was provided for a "special purpose" but that the accused failed to carry this out.

Hasanah had, on Oct 25, 2018, pleaded not guilty to a charge of committing CBT amounting to US$12.1 million in funds belonging to the government when serving as director-general of the unit.

She was charged with committing the offence at the office of the Research Division in Putrajaya in 2018 between April 30 and May 9.

Hasanah was also charged under the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum of 20 years in jail and whipping if found guilty.

The High Court yesterday allowed the prosecution's application to have 11 of its 37 witnesses in the trial testify in-camera - out of the public eye - Bernama news agency reported.

Judicial commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh said he allowed the application in the interest of national security.

"The prosecution would be exposing national security matters to public gaze and extensive media coverage should the evidence of the 11 prospective witnesses be taken in open court," Bernama news agency quoted him as saying.