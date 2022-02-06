Malaysia's ex-PMs trade barbs ahead of Johor polls

KUALA LUMPUR • The spat between former Malaysian prime ministers Muhyiddin Yassin and Najib Razak is escalating as election fever grips the southern state of Johor.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, who leads Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said last Thursday that he would be "ashamed" to be associated with Umno, a party with a "boss" who has been convicted in court.

"It is a blessing that Bersatu does not work with Umno as Bersatu won't become entangled in the moral problems plaguing Umno leaders.

"Personally, I'd be ashamed to be associated with a party that embraces someone who has been convicted by the courts of a serious crime, as a boss," Mr Muhyiddin said in a statement, in a clear reference to Umno's former president Najib.

Mr Muhyiddin is head of Bersatu and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance. PN is also part of Malaysia's governing coalition led by Umno.

But there are tensions now between the political entities as Umno is refusing to work with PN and Bersatu as electoral partners.

They will instead be facing off in the Johor elections which must be held within 60 days after the state assembly was dissolved on Jan 20.

Malaysia's Court of Appeal in December upheld Najib's conviction on graft charges relating to RM42 million (S$13.6 million) he received from SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

But he is out on bail and free to move about while appealing his case to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Mr Muhyiddin told Najib to focus on bringing stability to the country instead of raising past issues, such as the 2020 Sabah state election, The Star newspaper reported yesterday.

Asked about Najib's accusations that he had tried to undermine the Umno-led Barisan Nasional during the Sabah polls in September 2020, Mr Muhyiddin told reporters: "I find it weird and amazing that a former prime minister like him can continue raising issues that have been resolved.