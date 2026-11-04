‘Not today’: Najib’s lead lawyer on Malaysia’s ex-PM settling $15.7 million fine for house arrest

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Unnamed sources have said that the payment would be made by representatives of the former Pekan MP Najib Razak.

KUALA LUMPUR – The 50 million ringgit (S$15.7 million) fine imposed on Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak to serve the rest of his prison time under house arrest will not be paid on Nov 4, his lead lawyer said on the same day.

Speaking to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, Najib’s lead defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said he had not heard anything about the matter.

“Not today, I haven’t heard anything about it. Not yet,” he said.

Earlier reports indicated that Najib was expected to pay the fine through representatives, although his defence team had yet to receive instructions on the matter.

When met by reporters at the court complex, one of Najib’s lawyers, Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, said earlier the defence has no instructions on the matter thus far.

“I am unsure of the current status. I haven’t received any instructions with regard to the fine,” he said.

Najib was sentenced by the High Court in July 2020 to 12 years’ jail and fined 210 million ringgit after being convicted on seven charges involving 42 million ringgit in SRC International funds.

The conviction and sentence were upheld by the Court of Appeal in December 2021 and the Federal Court in August 2022.

At its 61st meeting on Jan 29, 2024, the Pardons Board reduced Najib’s prison term from 12 years to six, and his fine from 210 million ringgit to 50 million ringgit.

On Sept 18, it was reported that the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, had granted Najib a conditional pardon allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

The order, however, was conditional upon Najib paying the fine of 50 million ringgit.

Shortly after, UMNO launched the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund to crowdfund the 50 million ringgit amount, as Najib’s personal and family assets remain frozen.

On Sept 25, his lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told the press that Najib did not have the 50 million ringgit to secure his house arrest. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK