Malaysia's ex-PM Najib admitted to hospital

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, who is currently serving a jail term for a corruption case related to 1MDB, has been admitted to hospital, says his special officer.

"He is currently being treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. I wish to thank prison authorities and Hospital Kuala Lumpur staff for the cooperation and help given," said Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi.

However, further details of Najib's ailment which requires treatment is unavailable.

Astro Awani reported a prison officer as saying that Najib's condition was stable and he was getting the required treatment.

Meanwhile, a source said that the former prime minister is believed to be getting a medical check-up following an unknown episode in prison.

"We will know after the appropriate check-up. It may take a while," added the source.

Another news portal reported that the former prime minister was sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur due to intestinal bleeding.

The former prime minister is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Kajang Prison following the Federal Court's decision on Aug 23 to uphold his corruption conviction involving RM42 million (S$13 million) of SRC International funds. Also upheld was a RM210 million fine against him.

Najib is facing four other criminal charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK