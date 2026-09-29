Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir’s granddaughter recalls fond memories with grandmother in touching tribute

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Ally Mukhriz (right) expressed deep grief over the loss of Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali whom she affectionately called “Tok.”

PETALING JAYA - Meera Alyanna Mukhriz paid a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, following her sudden passing on Sept 28.

Better known as Ally Mukhriz, the granddaughter of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and the daughter of former Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir, expressed deep grief over the loss of the woman she affectionately called “Tok.”

“We lost Tok unexpectedly today, and it’s been hard to grasp that she’s gone,” Ally wrote in an Instagram Story on Sept 28.

“She left such an indelible mark on me, and, judging by your messages, on so many of you too.”

Ally went on to thank members of the public and well-wishers for their outpouring of condolences and support.

“I just wanted to say the deepest of thank-yous to everyone who has reached out to me or my family today. I’ll be sure to get back to you as soon as I can,” she added.

“Thank you again for your messages. They mean the world to us. Please keep Tok in your prayers.”

Siti Hasmah, passed away at the National Heart Institute at 9.20am on Sept 28. She was 100.

Following a state funeral, she was laid to rest at Pusara Negara in Precinct 20, Putrajaya, at 6.20pm, attended by Dr Mahathir, their children, and close family members. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK