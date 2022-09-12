Malaysia's ex-PM Abdullah Badawi has dementia

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former prime minister Abdullah Badawi has dementia, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Mr Khairy, who is the 82-year-old former Umno leader's son-in-law, said Tun Abdullah started showing signs of cognitive impairment shortly after retiring as Malaysia's fifth prime minister in 2009 and his condition has progressively worsened since.

"It has been challenging for us to see the deterioration in his cognitive function. Some people are aware but many are not. The family has decided to openly share this, partly to shine a light on dementia and cognitive impairment," said Mr Khairy on Twitter.

Popularly known as Pak Lah, Mr Abdullah resigned as prime minister in 2009 and was replaced by Najib Razak. Since then, he has kept a relatively low profile.

Mr Khairy spoke about Mr Abdullah's "cruel" condition at the launch on Sunday of the Malaysian Conference of Psychological Medicine and Clinical Practice Guidelines on Management of Dementia and Schizophrenia.

"The body is there but the mind is not... He does not remember my name, my wife's name," said Mr Khairy, whose wife is Ms Nori Abdullah. "The only reason I know he recognises me is the flicker in his eye when I visit him."

"There are more bad days than good. So keep him in your prayers and we hope for better days ahead," the News Straits Times quoted him as saying.

Tweeting after the event, Mr Khairy elaborated: "This is also why he is no longer seen in public. Fortunately, we are able to provide professional care. Many others are not able to do so. It's important for us to invest in social care to support families who have loved ones that require constant care."

He added that the Health Ministry will push strongly for more investment in publicly funded social care for those who cannot afford it, in a bid to strengthen community-based care under the Health White Paper that is expected to be tabled in Parliament in November.

Dementia, an umbrella term for several diseases including Alzheimer's, is one of the major causes of disability among the elderly, said Alzheimer's Disease Foundation Malaysia. A 2018 survey by the Health Ministry's Institute for Public Health estimated the prevalence of probable dementia in people aged 60 and over in Malaysia to be 8.5 per cent.

Following the news, social media users expressed their get-well wishes for the former premier.

"My family worked with Pak Lah as civil servants and diplomats, a kind, generous and humble man. It must be challenging for Khairy, Nori. Our prayers are with you all," said Twitter user @zazulazman.