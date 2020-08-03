Malaysia's ex-PM Abdullah Badawi alive and well, says office, refuting death rumours

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi is still alive and well, according to the management of his gallery.

It was responding to an allegation circulating in social media that the 80-year-old had passed away.

"He is still in good health and surrounded by his loving family. The news being spread is false," said the management of the Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Gallery in a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 2).

It also urged the public not to spread unverified news as it could cause people to become anxious.

Popularly known as Pak Lah, Mr Abdullah resigned as prime minister in 2009 and was replaced by Najib Razak.

He has kept a relatively low profile since then.