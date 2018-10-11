Malaysia's ex-DPM Zahid arrives at anti-graft agency for another round of questioning

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters for yet another round of questioning on his family-owned welfare foundation.

The former deputy prime minister was his jovial self and waved to the press when he came out from a white SUV at the lobby of the MACC headquarters at 9.15am on Thursday (Oct 11).

It is the second time this week that Mr Zahid had been summoned by the graft busters.

On Wednesday, he spent eight hours at the MACC to be interrogated over alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Yayasan Akalbudi foundation.

His daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid and brother Datuk Seri Mohamad Nasaee Ahmad Tarmizi also gave their statements to investigators.

Although MACC had said Ms Nurulhidayah and Mr Mohamad Nasaee would not be questioned on Thursday, Mr Zahid's daughter came to the headquarters 10 minutes after her father arrived.

It is not known if she was merely accompanying her father.

Mr Zahid was first questioned on the Yayasan Akalbudi foundation issue on July 3.

He was then asked to explain claims that RM800,000 (S$267,000) belonging to the foundation was used to pay off credit card bills.

Mr Zahid is the chairman of the foundation, which was set up by his family with a mission to receive and administer funds to help the poor as well as provide Islamic education.

The Bagan Datuk MP also had his statement recorded by the MACC on July 2, but that was believed to be on investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.