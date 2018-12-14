Malaysia's ex-DPM charged with another criminal breach of trust offence involving RM10 million

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi faces an additional charge for criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM10 million (S$3.2 million).

The charge was read out on Friday (Dec 14).

Zahid was accused of committing CBT by dishonestly giving a loan of RM10 million from his charity, Yayasan Akalbudi, to Armada Holdings in December 2015.

He was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of 20 years' jail, whipping and a fine, if convicted.

He later claimed trial to the charge and the court fixed Feb 20 for mention.

With the new charge, the Umno president now faces a total of 46 charges - 19 counts of CBT involving RM151 million and 27 money-laundering charges amounting to RM72 million.