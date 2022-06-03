Malaysia's employers slash perks to offset new minimum monthly wage requirement

The new minimum wage took effect on May 1, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
37 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Mr Mohamaed Afran's joy of getting a higher pay due to a new minimum monthly wage set by the Malaysian government was short-lived, as his employer decided to slash some perks to offset the additional operating cost.

"I had been earning RM1,280 (S$402) for the past one and a half years so I was very happy when the government revised the minimum wage (to RM1,500). But we had a staff meeting about one and a half months ago, that was when my employer dropped the bombshell," said Mr Mohamaed, who does office despatch work.

