Malaysia's Election Committee to meet soon, application for postal votes open

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's Election Commission (EC) will meet soon to set the dates for the 15th General Election, while the online application for postal voting is now open.

Malaysians living abroad and domestic postal voters such as general election staff, police, army personnel and members of the media may apply for postal voting.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the closing date for the applications will be announced after the EC determines the dates for GE15 and the Bugaya state seat by-election in Sabah. The Bugaya state seat fell vacant after the death of its assemblyman in November 2020.

A total of 94,411 police officers and personnel will be deployed for GE15, says Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, inspector-general of police. He added that the police will work with other rescue agencies in the event of floods during the election.

"We will deploy 94,411 out of 120,557 personnel for various duties related to the election.

"We will also cooperate closely with all agencies, especially the Election Commission, to ensure a smooth democratic process," he said in a statement yesterday, adding that he hoped that all parties play their part so that the election could go on without any unwanted incidents. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK