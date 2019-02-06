Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin recovering at home after gall bladder operation

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali received several very important visitors on Tuesday (Feb 5) and Wednesday (Feb 6) as he recuperated after undergoing gall bladder surgery.

The Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Sultan Ahmad Shah, and the wife of the prime minister, Siti Hasmah Ali, visited Datuk Seri Azmin while he was still in hospital on Chinese New Year Day on Tuesday.

As Datuk Seri Azmin convalesced at home on Wednesday, he was visited by president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Other visitors included Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari and Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin as well as their spouses.

Mr Azmin, who is on one-month medical leave, was discharged from a private hospital on Tuesday (Feb 6) where he had undergone the surgery.

According to Mr Shamsul Iskndar, Mr Azmin is recuperating well and will be resting at home.

Mr Azmin is deputy president of PKR, with ties between him and Datuk Seri Anwar undergoing a rough patch in recent times.

Pictures of the special visitors with Mr Azmin were posted on the Twitter account of his daughter Farah Amira Mohamed Azmin.

Heartfelt thanks to Uncle @anwaribrahim and Aunty @drwanazizah for visiting Abah @AzminAli. The visit that lasted for almost an hour today was full with smiles & laughter. Your presence has truly lifted up Abah’s mood. We truly appreciate it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOGexKIGht — Farah Amira Mohamed Azmin (@miraazmin) February 6, 2019