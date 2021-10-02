Malaysia's eased restrictions apply only to the fully vaccinated: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR • Only the people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are allowed to take advantage of Malaysia's eased restrictions as the country embarks on its phased recovery plan, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday.

These eased controls include resumption of social and economic activities such as dining at restaurants, reopening businesses and visiting the hairdresser.

Mr Khairy made the clarification after the National Security Council had stated that all individuals residing in any state under phase three of the recovery plan could dine in at restaurants, regardless of their vaccination status.

He said in a statement that the standard operating procedure released by the council had not been updated, reported national news agency Bernama.

Under Malaysia's four-phase recovery plan, the third phase allows most economic sectors to operate while imposing some controls on social activities.

Senior Minister for Security Hishammuddin Hussein confirmed that only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to dine in and enter all facilities, regardless of which phase of recovery the state is in.

"Yes, not only dine-ins but the Cabinet has agreed that the fully vaccinated requirement (is) for every facility in every phase of the National Recovery Plan," he said in a tweet on Friday.

Mr Khairy said the Cabinet agreed that the full vaccination requirement applied to every form of relaxation announced before this.

"This decision was made after taking into consideration the safety of the people's lives, (the need for) strengthening of the country's public health system and smooth reopening of the economy, as well as ensuring the government's efforts to begin the transition process to the endemic phase is undertaken safely," he said, according to Bernama.

Currently, none of Malaysia's states is under the strictest first phase of the plan, with curbs having been gradually lifted now that 62 per cent of the population have been vaccinated.

Most places, including the capital Kuala Lumpur and surrounding state Selangor, are under phase three, while Negeri Sembilan and Labuan enjoy the most freedoms under phase four. Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Johor and Sabah remain in phase two.

Mr Khairy said the country's ability to exit the pandemic would depend not only on the government's efforts but also on people's compliance with set procedures.

"If the people become complacent due to the relaxation given, it is not impossible for the situation on infections to take a turn for the worse again."

Government data released yesterday showed that Malaysia recorded 9,671 deaths due to Covid-19 last month, the deadliest month since the pandemic began, though the authorities have said the increase was mostly due to the delayed inclusion of fatalities from previous months as rising cases overwhelmed hospitals and testing laboratories.

The country's total death toll of 26,335 is among the highest per capita in Asia, even as new infections have slowed in recent weeks. It has recorded over 2.2 million infections, the third-highest number in South-east Asia.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry announced that Malaysia has given conditional approval for a Covid-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac to be used on young people aged between 12 and 17.

Teenagers younger than 18 began receiving vaccine doses last month.

