Malaysia's Defence Ministry deploys cloud seeding to deal with haze

KLANG (BERNAMA) - The Malaysian Defence Ministry has mobilised its assets to carry out cloud seeding to help deal with the hot and hazy conditions in several parts of the country.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft were sent out on Friday morning (Aug 17) to locate suitable clouds in the Selangor and Perak airspace, to precipitate rain.

"We need to find suitable clouds and locations to make cloud seeding a success," he told reporters after visiting the peat soil area at Johan Setia in Selangor.

Mr Mohamad said the hazy conditions in the country were not caused by forest fires in Malaysia but were the result of smoke blown over from Sumatra in Indonesia.

The Air Pollutant Index readings for Banting and Johan Setia in Selangor at 4pm on Friday were at unhealthy levels at 106 and 117 respectively.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman said the forest fires in the peat soil area in Johan Setia were under control, with only eight hectares of the area still on fire compared to 16 hectares on Thursday.

Peat soil fires are notoriously hard to put out as they burn deep underground. They often occur in former peat swamps that have been drained dry to plant oil palm.

Mr Mohamad said the dry and hot weather this time around had made the task of putting out the fires more of a problem.

As such, he advised the public, especially oil palm estate and farm owners not to carry out open burning.