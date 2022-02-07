Malaysia's daily infections set to hit 15,000 soon

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia is facing an infection wave from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with daily cases expected to reach 15,000 soon, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

"Fully into the Omicron wave. The cases will hit 15,000 soon.

"There are still one million senior citizens who do not have a booster dose. Please inform your loved ones to get a booster dose immediately," he said in a tweet yesterday.

Malaysia yesterday reported 10,089 new Covid-19 cases, a four-month high for the second consecutive day, bringing the cumulative infections to 2.914 million, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet.

Malaysia on Saturday reported 9,117 new cases, with Dr Noor Hisham saying that 99 per cent of these were in categories one and two. Category one patients are asymptomatic, while those in category two have mild symptoms.

In a separate tweet, Dr Noor Hisham gave a more alarming number, saying daily Covid-19 cases could reach 22,000 a day by the end of next month if the infectivity rate (Rt) remains at 1.2. An infectivity rate of 1 means an infected person, on average, will infect at least one other person.

But he said Malaysia's good vaccination coverage would ensure the severity of Covid-19 infections remained low.

"At present, if the Rt level is at 1.2. we expect to reach 22,000 cases by the end of March 2022," he said. "However, with wide vaccine coverage and booster doses, we can reduce the severity of Covid-19 cases."

The CovidNow website showed that 78.8 per cent of the country's total population are fully vaccinated, with 37.7 having received booster shots.

