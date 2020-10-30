Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases rise slightly to 799

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded 799 new Covid-19 infections on Friday (Oct 30), with 466 or 58.3 per cent of the cases coming from Sabah state.

This is slightly higher than 649 cases on Thursday.

Except for Thursday's figure, Malaysia has reported at least 700 cases a day in the last 14 days.

The record high of 1,240 daily cases was notched on Monday (Oct 26).

Malaysia also logged three new Covid-19 fatalities on Friday, bringing the country's death toll to 249.

The South-east Asian country has reported a total of 30,889 infections since the cases began to be tracked locally in January.

At his daily press conference, the Health Ministry's director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said 21.3 per cent of Friday's cases came from the Klang Valley - the districts encompassing the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and Selangor state.

There were 150 new cases reported in Selangor, 19 in KL and one in Putrajaya.

Sabah, Selangor, KL and Putrajaya are under extended movement curbs until Nov 9.

Malaysia on Friday discharged 491 patients, raising the total number of those who have recovered from Covid-19 to 20,248.

There are currently 90 people being treated in intensive care units, with 20 of them requiring ventilator support.