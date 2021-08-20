Malaysia's daily cases soar to nearly 23,000

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia reported 22,948 new coronavirus cases yesterday, a new daily record after a daily high of 22,242 cases on Wednesday.

The country has recorded nearly 1.49 million infections overall as at yesterday.

The spike in cases comes amid an announcement to relax Covid-19 restrictions by caretaker prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin. As part of the relaxation measures discussed during a National Security Council meeting, fully vaccinated individuals in states under phase one of the National Recovery Plan will be able to dine in at eateries.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin's administration had come under heavy criticism for its perceived mishandling of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia, as the numbers of infections and deaths have continued to rise unabated in recent months.

In a national televised address, Mr Muhyiddin said the bureaucracy will continue normally and that herd immunity is still achievable if the nationwide immunisation programme runs uninterrupted.

"You don't have to worry. My Cabinet has ordered more than enough vaccines for all of you, and if the vaccination programme goes well, all of you will get vaccinated by the end of October, God willing," he said.

REUTERS