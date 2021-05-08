Malaysia's daily cases hit highest in three months

Malaysia yesterday reported 4,498 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in three months, as the government faces a public backlash for allowing Ramadan and Hari Raya bazaars to continue operating in areas placed under the movement control order (MCO).

Malaysia also notched 506 admissions into intensive care units (ICUs) around the country yesterday, the highest since the pandemic was tracked there early last year.

Selangor recorded the highest number of infections (1,424), followed by 750 in Sarawak and 436 in Kuala Lumpur. A total of 22 fatalities were recorded, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 1,632.

The government this week imposed a new MCO on Malaysia's most densely populated areas: six of the nine districts in Selangor and the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur. Several localities in Johor, including state capital Johor Baru, as well as Perak and Terengganu are also under the MCO.

"Admission of critical cases to the ICU has increased by 44 per cent nationwide compared with the past two weeks, and several states, such as Selangor... Kelantan and Sarawak, showed an increase in infectivity rate," said the Health Ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post.

"A total of 22 Covid-19 hospitals recorded ICU bed utilisation rates exceeding 70 per cent, some reaching over 90 per cent." He added that 295 of the ICU cases required the assistance of respirators.

Malaysia is battling a third wave of infections, with daily cases this year all above 1,000 save for March 29, when 941 cases were recorded.

Reflecting the current spike in cases, daily infections reported in the last 10 days were all above 3,000, except for two days. The government's inoculation programme, meanwhile, is on a slow trajectory due to a lack of vaccines.

Despite the alarming figures, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said on Thursday that the Ramadan and Hari Raya bazaars will continue, though with shorter hours. He said this was because "many traders have stocked up supplies" and "will need to sell them".

The government on Thursday drew more anger by saying it has banned sports and other outdoor recreational activities in areas under the MCO.

"So it's okay to join a big crowd to 'hunt' a baju raya, but it's not okay to exercise or jog alone? Unbelievable," said Facebook user Mohd Sayful Nizam.

On Twitter, infectious diseases expert and member of the World Health Organisation's Science Council Adeeba Kamarulzaman said: "The risk of getting Covid-19 outdoors is about 18 times lower than indoors.

"Please let the people continue to jog, cycle, play football or any other outdoor sports for the sake of our physical and mental health."

SEE ASIAN INSIDER