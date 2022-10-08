Malaysia's Customs declaration rule draws public ire

PETALING JAYA - An announcement requiring air travellers arriving in or leaving Malaysia to fill in Customs declaration forms has drawn brickbats from the public.

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department said recently that people entering or leaving the country through airports are now required to declare all duty-payable goods that they are carrying.

Insurance agent Leven Wong, a frequent traveller, is one of those disappointed with the latest rule, saying many were unsure what dutiable goods must be declared. "Do travellers have to declare things like food or medicine? The Customs Department should list out what the dutiable items are," he said.

"I understand that those carrying currencies above US$10,000 (S$14,300) out of the country must declare them to the Customs officers to prevent money laundering or currency outflow. But why do other travellers have to fill up Customs declaration forms?"

Retired teacher Amy Leong said she now had to worry about bringing local dried food items for her daughter and her family who live in Australia. "With the new practice, can I still bring curry powder and condiments for my daughter and grandchildren without paying extra duty?" she said.

"I am not sure what the dutiable items are. When I come home, can I still bring chocolates back for my family and friends here?"

Ms Leong hopes that the department will give clearer instructions so that the ruling would not cause congestion at the airport.

Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents president Tan Kok Liang said that although collecting duties was the function of the Customs Department, the government should also listen to the tourism industry. "Travel experiences include buying items in moderation for self-consumption, (and) the government needs to consider the cost effectiveness of subjecting millions to Customs declarations.

"We should encourage and boost travel as it is a tool for economic development in countries globally, especially during the post-pandemic period."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK