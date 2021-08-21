Malaysia's corruption fight seen as tied to new PM's political strength

The elevation of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the post of Malaysia's next prime minister has raised questions among political observers over whether the Umno vice-president will continue to push hard against corruption and kleptocracy that involves other party leaders.
Mr Ismail, 61, is slated to be sworn in today as Malaysia's ninth prime minister - and the country's third prime minister in the three years since the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) lost at the hustings for the first time in 14 general elections.