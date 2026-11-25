Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia’s regulator is seeking damages over Google’s alleged failure to take adequate action against harmful content published on YouTube.

PETALING JAYA – The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has filed two separate lawsuits against Google, seeking a total of RM600 million (S$188 million) in damages over the tech giant’s alleged failure to take adequate action against harmful content published on YouTube.

Google owns the video-sharing platform.

In a statement on Nov 25, Malaysia’s communications regulator said it is seeking RM300 million in damages in each suit, comprising RM100 million in general damages, RM100 million in aggravated damages and RM100 million in exemplary damages, over Google’s alleged failure to comply with its statutory obligations and applicable licence conditions.

“The first suit concerns Google’s alleged failure to take adequate measures on thousands of harmful online materials, including online gambling, scams and fraud,” MCMC said.

“In that suit, MCMC’s cause of action is premised upon various statutory breaches, applicable licence conditions and negligence.”

Between Jan 1 and Oct 28, MCMC submitted 74,703 reports to YouTube, of which more than 99% – or 74,569 – concerned online gambling.

Of these gambling-related reports, 32,781 received a response from the platform or resulted in content being taken down within one day, while 4,950 received no response.

The platform took more than 30 days to respond or take down content in 1,468 cases, while 35 cases took more than 90 days to receive a response or have content removed.

“These figures demonstrate the scale of harmful content on the platform and the delays in addressing such content,” MCMC said.

The second suit concerns Google’s alleged failure to take the necessary statutory and proactive measures to address the republication of various violative content on YouTube by Malaysian blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo.

The content is currently subject to an interim injunction issued by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 19.

MCMC said the damages sought are intended to compensate for the significant resources and manpower it has expended in addressing more than 50,000 harmful online content items, which it attributed to Google’s alleged systemic failure to act.

It also reiterated that all social media platform providers are subject to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Online Safety Act 2025, and are required to comply with their statutory obligations and licence conditions.

“As this is not MCMC’s first civil suit against major social media companies over similar violations, MCMC urges all platform providers to take the necessary steps to address violative and harmful contents on their platforms,” it said.

The Commission added that the lawsuits reflect MCMC’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the public, especially children, from online harm, as well as to address the continued circulation of content that has been the subject of regulatory and judicial intervention. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK