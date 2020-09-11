Malaysia's coalitions clash with own allies ahead of Sabah election

Parties allied to Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday openly clashed with their own allies over the 73 seats at stake in the Sabah state polls, exposing internal rivalries just two days before nominations.

They abandoned a joint event to announce their candidates yesterday as they clashed over who should be chief minister if they won the Sept 26 vote. The event was instead renamed a gathering of leaders.

Umno, which leads the Barisan Nasional (BN) pact, handed out a list of 31 names to the press - which left out its influential former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman and instead included another former chief minister, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

But Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, led by his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, later revealed 29 candidates. Three of these will be contesting against candidates fielded from BN parties, which are meant to be PN allies.

Bersatu's Sabah chief Hajiji Noor said there was still time to resolve such matters ahead of nominations tomorrow.

Parti Bersatu Sabah announced it would contest 15 seats, with eight overlapping those claimed by other allies of Mr Muhyiddin, including three with Umno.

While the state election does not directly affect which coalition forms Malaysia's federal government, it is a bellwether of where voter loyalties lie. Sabah, a swing state, is a potential kingmaker in a general election as it is represented by 25 of the 222 lawmakers in Parliament, the third-highest number after Sarawak and Johor.

Umno's Sabah chief Bung Moktar Radin insisted that Tan Sri Musa, a rival for the chief ministership favoured by a faction within Bersatu, was not picked as he "never requested" a seat. Mr Musa was Sabah's chief minister for 15 years until the Umno-led BN was ousted in the 2018 General Election.

Discussions are equally fraught at the rival camp, with overlapping claims ironed out only late yesterday. The so-called Warisan Plus pact under outgoing Chief Minister Shafie Apdal went ahead with announcing 66 candidates yesterday morning - minus those whom opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is supposed to field.

That left seven districts for PKR, which had insisted late on Wednesday on contesting in 14 wards, six more than the number of seats it contested in 2018.

But Datuk Shafie, who is president of Warisan, told reporters that "we are quite prepared for whatever consequences we are going to face".

Although PKR's Sabah youth information chief Razeef Rakimin warned of a "protest vote when they see Warisan behaving like a party that is greedy for seats", the state chapter eventually accepted the deal.



Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Sabah chief Hajiji Noor (fourth from left), Umno’s Sabah chief Bung Moktar Radin (fifth from left) and Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin (sixth from left) at what was originally an event yesterday to announce Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional candidates for the Sabah election later this month. PHOTOS: BERNAMA



"The decision was confirmed and endorsed by the president of PKR and the party's secretary-general (headquarters) to support the decision of the local leaders in the best interests of Sabah," said PKR's state chief Christina Liew.

Mr Shafie and his PKR counterpart, Datuk Seri Anwar, are rivals at the federal level, with both men vying to be the opposition's prime minister candidate in the next national election, which is widely expected to be held by early next year.

The Sabah state election was triggered after Mr Musa drew defecting assemblymen to his camp, depriving Mr Shafie's administration of a majority. Mr Musa had hoped to helm the state government with the assemblymen aligned to him without going to the polls. But the state governor chose instead to dissolve the assembly and call an election.