Malaysia's civil aviation chief resigns, a day after release of MH370 report

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abd Rahman has resigned as Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia chairman.

In a statement on Tuesday (July 31), Datuk Azharuddin said he decided to resign "after much thought and contemplation".

He said the resignation would be effective 14 days from the date of the resignation notice, which is July 31.

The announcement comes a day after the release of the MH370 safety investigation report.

"While the report does not suggest that the accident is caused by the Department of Civil Aviation then, nevertheless, there were some very apparent findings with regards to the operations of the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre, where it was stated that the Air Traffic Controller did not comply with certain standard operating procedures," he said.

He said he had tried his "level best" to assist in the search for the missing MH370 for the past four years, and is "resolute" to find the answers for its disappearance.