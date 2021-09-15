Covid-19

Malaysia's cases cross 2m mark

Malaysia logged 15,669 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, to bring the cumulative total case-load past the two million mark at 2.011 million.

It took the country more than a year to hit the one million mark on July 25, and the severity of the latest wave of infections is clear as it took less than two months to hit another million. The death toll stood at 21,124 as at Monday.

