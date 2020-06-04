Malaysia's Cabinet to discuss next steps to ease curbs on Sat

PUTRAJAYA • Malaysia's government will discuss standard operating procedures (SOP) for several businesses and social activities this weekend, indicating that these activities could be allowed to resume soon as the country eases coronavirus controls that have been in place since March.

The special Cabinet committee this Saturday will hear, among other things, the proposed SOP for barber shops as well as hair and beauty salons.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the committee will also be hearing presentations on SOP for pasar malam, or night markets, as well as farmers' markets.

"We will also be looking at the SOP for solat jemaah (congregational prayers). For instance, if the mosque is large, it can probably take in 100 congregants for prayers with the 1m social distancing policy.

"The respective ministries will be presenting the procedures and we will decide from there," he said in his daily briefing on Tuesday.

Businesses such as barber shops and hairdressing salons, which have been closed since March 18, have yet to be given the go-ahead to resume operations, even though the government has allowed most economic and social activities to resume under the conditional movement control order.

Meanwhile the government has said school reopening management guidelines will be distributed today to allow schools and teachers to prepare and make the appropriate arrangements. Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said that detailed guidelines for the movement of students in the school compound, from the time they arrive until they leave for home, were formulated in collaboration with the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

"We issued these guidelines to... ensure that whenever we announce the date, they will be ready," he told national news agency Bernama on Tuesday.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said yesterday that teachers have yet to be instructed to return to their duties, and schools have yet to be reopened.

Childcare centres, however, have been allowed to resume operations since Tuesday, bringing relief to working parents nationwide.

Mr Ismail Sabri said all 7,000 registered childcare centres in the country were given permission to reopen after the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry tabled a comprehensive SOP for their operations.

Malaysia recorded 93 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 7,970 cases. Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were no new fatalities for the 12th consecutive day, with the death toll remaining at 115.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK