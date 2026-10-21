Malaysia’s Bersatu suspends party membership of Perlis Menteri Besar

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Abu Bakar Hamzah was also stripped of all party posts he held and barred from making any statement in the name of the party during the suspension period.

KANGAR, Malaysia – Malaysia’s Bersatu has suspended the membership of Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah for two party election terms, effective Oct 13.

The letter, dated Oct 14, was signed by Bersatu Disciplinary Board chairman Mohd Radzi Manan. It informed Abu Bakar, who is also Bersatu Kangar division chief, of the suspension.

According to Sinar Harian, the matter was confirmed by Bersatu Perlis chairman Izizam Ibrahim after the suspension letter went viral on social media.

“Yes, it is true, the letter was issued last week. The Menteri Besar is also aware of the suspension letter.

“For now, we are waiting for the official decision from the Bersatu central leadership and also the PAS state assemblymen,” he said on Oct 21.

According to the letter that went viral, the party’s Disciplinary Board, which met on Oct 13, decided to suspend Abu Bakar under Clause 22.5 of the Bersatu constitution for two party election terms.

The action followed allegations of breaching Clause 9.1.4 of the Bersatu constitution and the Members’ Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Abu Bakar was also stripped of all party posts he held and barred from making any statement in the name of the party during the suspension period.

However, he can still appeal to the party’s Appeals Board within 14 days of the notice being issued. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK