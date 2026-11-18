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Jailed former prime minister of Malaysia Najib Razak (centre) waves as he arrives for a court hearing at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 10.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s former Damansara MP Tony Pua has posted on social media what he claims to be declassified minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting.

He claimed in his Facebook post that the minutes showed that the Attorney-General and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh opposed allowing former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Pua said the positions of both officials were made clear in the minutes of the meeting, which he shared on Facebook on Nov 18.

He said although the minutes were formal and brief, they clearly showed the positions taken by those involved.

According to Pua, the Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and Yeoh objected to the proposed house arrest arrangement, reflecting the government’s position.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong nevertheless granted clemency, exercising his constitutional prerogative despite their objections.

Pua said neither the Attorney-General nor Yeoh commented on the draft conditional pardon order because they disagreed with the decision.

He claimed Yeoh had requested that another official sign the order instead of her.

“The decision of the King, which the Government has emphasised as his prerogative under the Malaysian law, was respected and carried out by the Government, even though it was not the advice or position of our Government,” he wrote.

The five pages shared by Pua appeared to be extracts from the minutes of the 64th Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting held at Istana Negara on Sept 18.

The five pages, numbered 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8, bore the word “Rahsia” (Confidential) at the top left, while both “Terbuka” (Declassified) and “Rahsia” appeared at the bottom right.

The minutes indicated that the King approved a conditional pardon allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house detention after paying a RM50 million (S$15.8 million) fine.

They further recorded disagreements over who should sign the conditional pardon order.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had told Parliament on Nov 12 that he will propose to the Cabinet to declassify the minutes.

Najib was convicted in July 2020 of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International and sentenced to 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine.

On Feb 2, 2024, the Pardons Board announced a 50% reduction in his sentence to six years and his fine to RM50 million

On Sept 18, the Legal Affairs Division announced that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, had consented to a conditional pardon allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

On Nov 6, Najib’s defence counsel confirmed he had paid the RM50 million fine, but the AGC temporarily deferred the house arrest arrangement due to potential legal issues in his release order.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court subsequently allowed the house arrest on Nov 10, following an AGC application to review the earlier release order.

The Star is in the midst of getting the Prime Minister’s Department as well as the Home Ministry to confirm the authenticity of the documents and their reported declassification. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK