Malaysia's Anwar says he has audience with King on Tuesday, will show proof of his Parliament majority

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Oct 8) said he will meet with the country's King next week to present his case for taking over the premiership from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Datuk Seri Anwar in a statement said the King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin had agreed to grant him an audience next Tuesday (Oct 13), when he will present documentation "of the strong and convincing majority" of Members of Parliament backing his claim to the premiership.

“His Majesty has granted me an audience on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020, God-willing. In that meeting, I will present a strong and convincing majority of parliamentarians, as I have mentioned before.

“I hope Malaysians will remain calm and pray from their homes or at their workplaces respectively, as well as respect the recovery movement control order (MCO),” he said in a statement.

Mr Anwar dropped a bombshell on Sept 23 when he had claimed in a press conference to have a “formidable" majority to form the next government.

There has been talk that Mr Anwar had the support of 121 out of the 222 MPs. But many MPs from Umno and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have denied support for him.

Following Mr Anwar’s announcement on Sept 23, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno MPs were free to pledge allegiance to Mr Anwar.

Zahid said “many” MPs from Barisan Nasional and Umno have voiced support for Mr Anwar to form a new government.

PM Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional government has 113 MPs on its side in the 222-seat Parliament, a two-seat majority.