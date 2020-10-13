Malaysia's Anwar expected to arrive at palace to show proof to King he has majority support from MPs

KUALA LUMPUR - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was en route to the national palace on Tuesday morning (Oct 13) for an audience with the King to discuss his claim of having majority support in Parliament to form a new government.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said he had yet to receive any information on the timing of the audience.

Mr Fahmi also said he was yet to receive any instructions on whether a press conference would be held later in the day.

"I will provide all official information as soon as possible, when or if I receive instructions on the matter. I apologise for this, as it is a rather unique and sensitive situation," he told The Star.

In a Facebook post ahead of his meeting, Mr Anwar wrote: "Hope everything goes smoothly today."

Opposition leader Anwar had claimed on Sept 23 that he had a "formidable" group of federal lawmakers to become the next prime minister.

He had also claimed that the seven-month-old government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had "fallen".

Mr Anwar's audience with Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin last month was delayed by three weeks, after the 61-year-old ruler was hospitalised for 12 days with food poisoning and several minor surgeries.

His appointment on Tuesday is at 10am, a palace spokesman said, with the constitutional monarch playing a major role on what will happen next.

Sultan Abdullah, if he is convinced that Mr Anwar has the numbers, could ask Tan Sri Muhyiddin to step down, as allowed under the Constitution.

Alternatively, the monarch could consult Mr Muhyiddin, 73, as the sitting prime minister, whether he would like to call a fresh general election.

The King could also request the Speaker of Parliament to bring forward the next parliamentary sitting, currently set for Nov 2, to hold a vote of confidence earlier.

At the end of February, when the government of then-premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad collapsed, Sultan Abdullah met each of the 222 MPs in turn to ask them who they would support as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia.

Mr Muhyiddin had the highest number of MPs backing him then and so was appointed as prime minister on March 1.

Mr Anwar, 73, has declined to give the exact number of MPs supporting his bid to form a new government, saying he must show the list to Sultan Abdullah first.

Mr Anwar will need at least 112 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament to claim control of the House.

Before last month's claim by Mr Anwar of a switch in support to his side, PM Muhyiddin had the support of 113 MPs.

Pakatan Harapan, the three-party coalition led by Mr Anwar, has a total of 91 MPs.In this bid for power, Mr Anwar isn't seeking support from a bloc of 15 opposition MPs, amid tensions between both sides.

This group consists of Dr Mahathir's new Pejuang party (5 MPs), Sabah chieftain Shafie Apdal (9 MPs) and young politician Syed Syed Abdul Rahman (one seat).

Mr Anwar would thus need to draw support from MPs in PM Muhyiddin's loose Perikatan Nasional alliance that includes Umno, Mr Muhyiddin's own Bersatu party, Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition and other small parties in Sabah.