Malaysia’s Anwar presents majority claim to King, leaves decision to ruler

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Oct 13) said he had presented documentation proving his claim of a majority in Malaysia’s Parliament to the Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin, with the ruler now expected to make decision in the coming days based on the evidence presented to him.

Datuk Seri Anwar, the president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and also the MP for Port Dickson, also said that it would be "appropriate" for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign considering the latter had lost his majority in Malaysia’s lower house.

The ruler will now call the head of parties to verify the claims made by Anwar in the documentation presented, Mr Anwar said today.

"Today is not the day of victory, or a day of loss for anyone," Mr Anwar said during a press conference after his audience with the King.

He also urged Malaysians to give space to the ruler to exercise his discretion and be given adequate time to study the documents and consult party leaders.

Related Story Stakes high as Anwar meets Malaysia's King on Tuesday to make his case for power