Malaysia's anti-graft agency not ruling out more charges against ex-PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy commissioner Azam Baki is not ruling out the possibility that former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor will face further graft charges.

"No comment. There will be more charges. Probably," said Azam when he was asked by reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex after Najib's trial on Thursday (Sept 20) if there were more charges being lined up.

When pressed further if Rosmah could be charged, Azam merely said: "I'm not denying on that," without elaborating.

The New Straits Times, in quoting sources, reported on Sept 18 that Rosmah is set to face up to 20 criminal charges, as investigators have completed their probe into an alleged "Rosmah file", which was reopened soon after the Barisan Nasional government was defeated in the 14th General Election.

On Thursday, Najib claimed trial to 21 money laundering and pleaded not guilty to four graft charges.

He was charged under the Anti-Money Laundering Act and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001. He was also granted bail of RM3.5 million (S$1.2 million) with two sureties.