News analysis
Malaysia’s Amanah struggles to turn progressive Islam into Malay electoral support, 11 years on
- Amanah’s wipeout in the Melaka state polls highlights its struggle to win support among Malay voters, despite 11 years in politics and its message of moderation.
- The party plans to strengthen its grassroots base by opening branches, recruiting members and improving its social media outreach, but race and religion remain powerful factors in voting.
- Analysts say Amanah must translate progressive Islam into a clearer message on jobs, education and public services, or risk remaining caught between UMNO and PAS.
AI generated
KUALA LUMPUR – The wipeout of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), a Malaysian party that champions progressive Islamic politics, in the recent Melaka state election has exposed a problem that goes beyond its defeat in all seven seats it contested: It has yet to establish itself as a credible political force among Malay voters.
In a political landscape where race and religion remain powerful rallying points, Amanah’s message of moderation has struggled to gain traction.