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Amanah president Mohamad Sabu (seated, right) and vice-president Adly Zahari (seated, left) with residents during campaigning for the recent Melaka state election.

KUALA LUMPUR – The wipeout of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), a Malaysian party that champions progressive Islamic politics, in the recent Melaka state election has exposed a problem that goes beyond its defeat in all seven seats it contested: It has yet to establish itself as a credible political force among Malay voters.

In a political landscape where race and religion remain powerful rallying points, Amanah’s message of moderation has struggled to gain traction.