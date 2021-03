A plan by the Malaysian government to roll out 5G infrastructure on its own, rather than allow the private sector to take the lead, is stirring fears that it may sow the seeds for a policy fiasco the country can ill afford.

With a whopping price tag of RM15 billion (S$4.9 billion), the proposed roll-out by the newly minted, state-owned Digital Nasional is touted by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration as crucial for jump-starting the country's beleaguered economy.