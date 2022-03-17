Malaysia's 5G policy muddle connected to country's messy politics

Malaysia declared yesterday that it would press ahead with its original plan to roll out the fifth-generation (5G) wireless network under state-owned Digital Nasional (DNB), spurning the powerful telco lobby that had been demanding that the government allow a second operator.

The new plan comes with an offer to private mobile operators to become stakeholders by subscribing to up to 70 per cent of equity in the state-owned 5G monopoly. This equity offer is conditional upon them agreeing to acquire spectrum from DNB under a wholesale agreement.

The plan is likely to face stiff opposition, noted industry executives who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"There are issues about the valuation (of DNB) and why should telcos commit to a wholesale agreement when they do not have an idea of the demand (from the public)," said a chief operating officer of a private telco.

Many telcos want to continue using their 4G assets and graduate to 5G on their own timeline.

The DNB model relies on lease payments made by private telcos to use the 5G spectrum to service its debt.

Should a second 5G operator be allowed, the telcos would no longer be obligated to tap on DNB and the government will have little choice but to fund the 5G roll-out with guarantees on borrowings.

This haste to proceed with the single wholesale network (SWN) model - which the government has acknowledged did not work in several countries such as Mexico - has left Kuala Lumpur in a policy straitjacket with little wiggle room, claim industry executives.

DNB has already raised more than RM1.7 billion (S$550 million) in loans to fund the initial stages of the network roll-out that has so far provided coverage for the administrative capital Putrajaya.

"The big question here is why should private telcos buy equity in a network where they have little or no say in the selection of the core technology and operating systems," noted a senior industry consultant, who has been tracking Malaysia's 5G policy muddle.

DNB has selected international telco giant Ericsson to develop Malaysia's 5G infrastructure, but several telcos, such as the biggest player Maxis and state-controlled Telekom Malaysia, have already established technology relationships with China's Huawei, a serious contender to build the second 5G network.

The 5G monopoly was awarded to the newly-minted DNB just over a year ago at an estimated cost of RM20 billion.

Proponents of the plan have argued that a policy reversal would send negative signals to investors at a time when the country is attempting to woo international capital to fire up an economy ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who announced the government's plan yesterday, noted that the SWN operator model under DNB would ensure comprehensive broadband access, even in less lucrative rural areas, and would cost less than what consumers are now paying for 4G.

But private telcos, which have grown accustomed to owning broadband spectrum, are resisting.

Like many economic issues in Malaysia, the 5G policy tussle is steeped in the country's messy politics.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition that replaced the Umno-led Barisan Nasional government after the historic May 2018 general election had originally planned to award the 5G spectrum through a bidding process, with telcos forming consortiums to participate in the tender.

But that plan was shelved after PH lost power in late February 2020 due to defections from its own camp led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. He was later appointed premier after he formed a new coalition backed by Umno.

The Muhyiddin government declared in February last year that ownership of the 5G spectrum would be vested with DNB that would offer wholesale access to all licensed telco operators on an equal basis.

But telcos and opposition politicians protested, arguing that the plan was never subjected to any public debate due to a state of emergency imposed over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The political dynamics changed radically when Mr Muhyiddin resigned in August after his government lost its majority in Parliament.

That provided the break for private telcos which have long enjoyed close ties with the current ruling Umno leadership, including factions led by former premier Najib Razak and party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Umno's dominance in government policy affairs has also been strengthened after its victory in the Johor state assembly election last weekend.