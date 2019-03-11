Malaysia's deputy minister denies 3rd national car is a flying car

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The third national car will not be a flying car, Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming clarified, following misconceptions that the two are related projects.

"The third national car, as far as I know, will not be a flying car. I haven't seen the prototype and I'm not privy to the details of what this car would be, but it is likely that the flying car will not be something that will be able to be produced and sold at a commercial mass basis," he said on Monday (March 11) during a question and answer session during the CIMB Asean Research Institute (CARI) exclusive dialogue here.

On Feb 26, Entrepreneur Development Minister Redzuan Md Yusof said Malaysia's first flying car is expected to be unveiled this year.

Meanwhile, Dr Ong added that the initiative of the third national car was beyond looking at just a third brand.

From a sectorial perspective, the entire automotive sector should be seen as one, and through integration, Malaysia can be the vendor to different automotive players in the Asean region.

"Whatever that will be developed will be on a prototype basis with some money and if there are interested parties from the private sector that want to take on this project and expand it, that is their prerogative," Dr Ong said.

"We are not in a position to commit a lot of government finances to this particular project."

The third national car project is now being handled by the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology, under the Prime Minister's Department. The country's first two brands are Proton and Perodua.