Malaysia's 2nd-largest glove maker Hartalega to reimburse migrant workers' recruitment fees

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysian glove maker Hartalega Holdings will reimburse the recruitment fees previously paid by migrant workers to employment agents, the company said on Monday (Aug 10).

Hartalega, the second-largest medical glove manufacturer in Malaysia by market value, said in a statement it is set to reimburse up to RM40 million (S$13.1 million) in fees as part of its commitment to social compliance.

Last month, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) barred imports from two units of Top Glove Corp, an action the authority takes on companies suspected of using forced labour.

Top Glove, the world's largest glove manufacturer, has since submitted a petition and said it has made progress in engagement with the CBP.

The US is a key market for Hartalega.

"We target to begin remediation by the fourth quarter of 2020, to be completed over the span of up to 24 months," chief executive officer Kuan Mun Leong said, adding that the company is working with an external independent party to review the plan.