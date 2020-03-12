Malaysia's 1MDB hearing postponed over coronavirus fears

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) hearing on Thursday (March 12) was postponed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court as the defence team in the trial was said to be in proximity with a person who is suspected of contracting coronavirus.

Lawyer Noor Farhah Mustaffa from Messrs Shafee & Co informed Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah that lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah received a phone call from his wife on Thursday afternoon informing him that his sister-in-law had to be tested for the virus.

The sister-in-law went to Tan Sri Shafee's kenduri (gathering) last Saturday at his house where he and his team were present.

The court was told that the sister-in-law sits next to a colleague, who had been tested positive, at their office at Sirim Berhad.

"Perhaps our whole office must be quarantined," said Ms Noor Farhah.

Lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram did not object to an adjournment.

Datuk Seri Ram said he had to be tested himself as he was in close contact with patients under investigation.

"I am scheduled for a second test tomorrow. I can understand the concern due to the speed of the virus spreading," he added.

Justice Sequerah ordered the defence to furnish the court with medical letters confirming the sister-in-law had taken the test and whether Mr Shafee and his team needed to be on quarantine leave.

Related Story Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

"If I don't receive these by tomorrow, I don't see why the trial should not continue," he said.

Former prime minister Najib Razak, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.28 billion (S$749 million) from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial was expected to proceed with former 1MDB chief executive Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi taking the stand.

Meanwhile, Najib's first of five trials ended on Wednesday after the defence wrapped up its case.

The ex-premier faces seven charges involving RM42 million funds of SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB, that landed in his personal accounts.

The case began in April 2019 with much fanfare after allegations that billions misappropriated from 1MDB) had found their way into Najib’s accounts for his personal and political expenses.