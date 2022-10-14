Malaysians with Covid-19 can vote if condition not critical

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians who have tested positive for Covid-19 can still go out to vote in the country's next general election as long as they are not in critical condition, the top health official said on Thursday.

According to the Bernama news agency, director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry has given several recommendations to the Election Commission to allow for special voting queues for Covid-19 patients.

He also advised such patients to comply strictly with the health protocols that will be announced by the Election Commission.

"There will be special channels for them, they will not be mingling with the rest," Bernama quoted Tan Sri Noor Hisham as saying after an event in Terengganu. "The use of face masks and face shields is also important, in addition to sanitisation. However, we did not suggest the use of personal protective equipment," he said.

Malaysia's Parliament has been dissolved to pave the way for the general election. The Election Commission will soon announce dates for the nomination of election candidates, the campaign period and polling day. Polling day is expected to be in the first half of next month.

Speaking on preparations by the Health Ministry for possible floods in the coming monsoon season, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry will be placing its personnel at relief shelters. It will also identify locations with high-risk Covid-19 patients, Bernama quoted him as saying.

He said the health workers will ensure proper hygiene is maintained at the shelters and conduct screenings to prevent the spread of diseases.

Malaysia's monsoon season typically occurs between mid-November and March.