Malaysians who had Sinovac jabs must get boosters by April 1

KUALA LUMPUR • Some two million people who got Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine will lose their fully vaccinated status if they do not receive their booster jabs by April 1, said Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

"Based on the latest data, about 2.09 million recipients of the Sinovac vaccine for their primary series have yet to get their booster shots," he told a press conference in Parliament on Thursday.

"They will stand to lose their fully vaccinated status when the deadline ends."

The deadline for adult primary recipients of CoronaVac - the vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech - is March 31, after it was extended from Feb 28.

Mr Khairy also said that those who had yet to receive their Sinovac booster jabs would be deemed "not fully vaccinated" by Singapore.

"Based on my discussion with the Singapore health minister, he said the country would also consider those Sinovac recipients who are not boosted as not fully vaccinated," said Mr Khairy.

"So, if you want to enjoy a Singapore holiday, you know what to do. It is best to get your booster shot."

When asked if Malaysia will follow Singapore in removing the mask mandate when outdoors, Mr Khairy said that the wearing of face masks would remain mandatory.

The minister cited several exceptions, such as when an individual is not around other people, is at home with family, in a hotel room or a personal workspace.

"You are also allowed to remove your mask in your own vehicle. Other situations when masks are allowed to be removed include during sports and recreational activities, stage performances and dining," he added.

On Thursday, Singapore announced the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, which included making masks optional outdoors. However, they remain mandatory indoors.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK