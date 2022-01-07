Malaysians urged to get booster jabs amid waning effect

PETALING JAYA • As the effect of the Covid-19 vaccine wanes after several months, it is vital for Malaysians to get booster jabs, health experts said.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia health economy and public health specialist and deputy dean, Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, said people should not think twice about getting the booster shot.

"This is because of the waning immunity. If you look at the Omicron variant, which is being spread especially by those returning from the umrah (pilgrimage), the United Kingdom or South Africa, it can evade early detection," she said on Wednesday. "It sometimes doesn't show up on the test as the incubation period takes a longer time."

Dr Sharifa said this was why she agreed with the Health Ministry's decision to temporarily suspend the umrah pilgrimage as Omicron could be spread by those who visited relatives returning from Saudi Arabia.

She said "even after you have taken the two vaccine doses, the waning effect can still cause someone to contract (and succumb to) the disease",adding that an effective way to curb the spread of Covid-19 would be to set up a dedicated mandatory quarantine centre for those returning home to Malaysia.

Universiti Selangor visiting professor of environmental health, Dr Jamal Hisham Hashim, agreed that the unvaccinated and those who had not received their booster shots after six months would be especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

He said since the immunity from the second immunisation dose wanes after six months, Malaysians should not postpone vaccination beyond a point, especially those aged above 60 and with chronic diseases.

"There might have been a misconception that the vaccine would accord them long-term protection after two doses. However, scientists have known all along that this would not be the case," he noted.

He said vaccine distribution has been hampered globally, resulting in vaccine inequity across the globe.

However, Universiti Malaya Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Centre director, Dr Sazaly Abu Bakar, is not too worried about the spread of the virus due to the country's high vaccination rate.

He said very few groups of people had yet to be vaccinated due to health issues or for other reasons.

Dr Sazaly advocates testing as the best solution to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

