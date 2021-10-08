Malaysians urged to 'be sensible' when interstate travel resumes

Malaysians have been told to be "sensible" and to self-test for Covid-19 ahead of the widely anticipated lifting of an interstate travel ban, which is part of the country's plans to transition to "living with the virus".

"We have reached 90 per cent of adult vaccinations, so now it is self-monitoring," Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said yesterday.

A total of 88.8 per cent of adults in Malaysia are fully vaccinated.

The government had earlier announced that the ban on interstate travel would be lifted once this target is reached. When interstate travel resumes, roadblocks are expected to be dismantled and police permits will no longer be required to cross state lines.

"We can't have roadblocks and check every single person who leaves and if they are not vaccinated, make them do a self-test. I think people will become angry if there is a traffic jam," Mr Khairy told a news conference.

"It is not like the Langkawi travel bubble where there are not that many people and you can test them at the airport. It is impossible to check everyone," he said, referring to the Langkawi pilot travel bubble for vaccinated tourists.

"Now, as we move towards transitioning out of the pandemic, we have to be honest and we must be responsible."

Separately, in a tweet, Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah urged people to continue to take precautions.

"In (the) next couple of days interstate travel restrictions will be lifted. It's important to take all precautions like wearing a mask, washing your hands and physical distancing even for those vaccinated," he tweeted.

Mr Khairy also elaborated on the decision to procure an antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 infections.

He said Malaysia decided to purchase 150,000 courses of the drug as there were still a number of breakthrough infections, and seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

Mr Khairy had, in a statement earlier, said that the move to purchase the drug was part of the government's preparations to "transition towards the endemic phase of living with the Covid-19 virus".

The antiviral pill is developed by pharmaceutical company Merck in the US and Canada, together with Miami-based Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Merck is known as MSD in other parts of the world.

Studies conducted by MSD have found that the drug, known as molnupiravir, lowers the rate of hospital admissions by 50 per cent and is effective on coronavirus variants such as Delta, Mu and Gamma, Mr Khairy said.

Malaysian health authorities had previously singled out the Delta variant as the dominant Covid-19 strain in the country.

Mr Khairy emphasised that the pill did not mean that vaccinations were no longer necessary.

"Molnupiravir cannot prevent infections. It is only beneficial for those who are already infected. We need both the antiviral medication and vaccines to reduce the burden of Covid-19 ," he said.

Molnupiravir comes in pill form and targets an enzyme that the virus needs to make copies of itself by introducing errors into its genetic code. Data from clinical trials suggests it is most effective when given early in the course of infection, said MSD.

Interim trial results released last Friday showed that the drug may reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death by half for patients who are at risk of severe disease.

Singapore on Wednesday inked a supply and purchase agreement for the drug. Australia has also entered into advance supply agreements to purchase 300,000 courses of the drug, while South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan are in talks with the company to buy it.

Malaysia has registered a downward trend in the number of daily reported Covid-19 infections, which peaked at 24,599 on Aug 26.

The positivity rate - or the percentage of confirmed cases against the number of tests conducted - currently stands at slightly above 5 per cent. It was the highest at 15.3 per cent on Aug 31.

The country reported 9,890 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total cumulative number of infections to 2,313,727. The country has fully vaccinated 64 per cent of its population.