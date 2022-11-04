Malaysians told to mask up as new Covid-19 wave hits the nation ahead of GE2022

PETALING JAYA – Malaysians have been reminded to keep wearing their face masks in crowded and enclosed areas as a Covid-19 wave driven by the XBB sub-variant sweeps the nation.

Caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the public should remain vigilant and adhere to the TRIIS method – Test, Report, Isolate, Inform and Seek – should they be infected.

He also said the drug Paxlovid would be given to high-risk patients.

“Covid-19 cases have reached nearly 4,000 today (Thursday), with about 96 people in Category one and two,” he said in reference to those with either asymptomatic or mild symptoms

“We are experiencing a wave of infections. Whether the wave is big or small depends on our actions,” he posted on his Twitter account.

On Monday, Mr Khairy said that Covid-19 infections due to the XBB sub-variant were expected to go up in the next few weeks – to between 3,000 and 5,000 daily cases – with the crest of the wave coinciding with the Nov 19 general election.

He reminded the public to be careful, especially as campaigning is expected to kick off on Saturday.

Mr Khairy also encouraged front-line staff, including Election Commission employees who will be on duty during the national polls, to get a second booster vaccine dose. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK