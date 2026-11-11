Malaysians take precautions as global cyberattacks escalate

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JOHOR BARU – Rising concerns over cyberattacks have prompted the public to be on high alert and stay better informed about potential cybersecurity threats.

Aisha Mohd Yusof, 39, said she was concerned about the growing number of cyberattacks worldwide, especially the possibility of disruptions to banking services and access to personal data.

“However, I believe the Government will take the necessary steps to address such threats, including making announcements if there is a need for us to take certain measures to protect ourselves.

“So, I think there is no need for us to panic, but this does not mean that we should take it easy and ignore these threats.

“I think the best course of action right now is to stay alert and better informed, not only about developments in Malaysia but also in other countries,” the school management assistant said.

The mother of two said she was also contemplating withdrawing some money in case of a disruption to banking services.

“Most of us rely heavily on online transactions these days, so having some cash on hand could be useful in an emergency,” she said.

“I am considering keeping some cash to cover my family’s expenses for a few days, but in doing so, we may be exposed to other risks, such as theft,” she added.

Traditional Chinese medicine practitioner Teoh Kah Siang, 42, said that while he had not taken any drastic measures, he had been keeping close tabs on global cybersecurity developments.

“It is worrying, especially considering the sudden spike in such attacks all over the world, and I think it is important for us to be careful.”

He said: “For now, I have yet to take any extra measure, but I continue with my usual digital security practices while keeping myself up to date on the issue.”

Meanwhile, mechanic K. Pravin, 32, said that apart from being better informed, he has also updated his passwords and avoided using public Wi-Fi connections, especially when making online transactions.

“Some of my friends who are well-versed in technology have also advised me to ensure the software on my phone and computer is up to date,” he said.

“There are some extra measures I have taken recently, on top of other steps I have taken all this while, such as not clicking on unknown links, including those in seemingly legitimate e-mails.”

On Nov 3, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim warned Parliament that Malaysia could face cyberattacks amid geopolitical tensions.

He said the Government was monitoring developments abroad, including cyberattacks affecting critical infrastructure in Europe, the United States and Japan, as well as escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On Nov 2, cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems in at least 10 European countries, including France, Germany, Sweden and Italy, destroyed large quantities of food after temperatures reportedly rose to as high as 50 deg C.

Several other cyberattacks have also been reported across the globe, including one involving the LED screen of the Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) in Johor that led to the display of lewd photos and videos on Oct 29. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK