Malaysians slam double standard over pothole issue

Malaysia's Public Works Department (PWD) is facing online backlash for alleged double standard following its response to a pothole accident involving a Malaysian Cabinet minister on Sunday.

Hours after Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin shared on Twitter how he fell after encountering an uneven patch of road while riding his bicycle in Banting, Selangor, the federal agency apologised to Mr Khairy on Twitter.

The department also fixed the patch of road within 24 hours of the accident.

But the PWD's action, for many, stood in stark contrast to the department and the local authorities' response to poor road quality, an issue that has plagued Malaysians for years.

Various people started sharing ordeals of individuals who had met with far more serious accidents due to road defects.

In a Facebook post, Parti Sosialis Malaysia leader S. Arutchelvan recounted how a security guard named Nadarajan had to fight for his life after a motorbike accident in 2014 that was caused by a pothole in Kajang, a major Klang Valley suburb. The long recovery period after he regained consciousness following the crash ultimately cost him his job.

Mr Arutchelvan said Mr Nadarajan did not receive any compensation from Malaysia's social security organisation, even after multiple appeals including one to the Malaysian High Court.

"Till today, nobody apologised," Mr Arutchelvan wrote.

Serious accidents and deaths due to potholes and road defects have been reported multiple times.

A 2014 study showed that 11.25 per cent of all road deaths in the country were caused by road defects. Potholes account for about 11 per cent of road defect-related accident deaths.

For the past 11 years, a group of Malaysians, mainly comprising motorbike riders, have come together to form Ikatan Sillaturahim Brotherhood. Members patch up road defects at night at their own expense.

Many of the group's founders are riders who have lost friends and family members to accidents caused by road defects left unattended by the local authorities.

In June, a member of the Brotherhood in Klang, Selangor, attracted attention after he placed a tombstone in a big pothole, in a bid to get the authorities to act. Within 12 hours, the pothole was fixed.

Mr Khairy himself had asked the PWD not to pay attention to the pothole issue only because the incident involved a minister.

PWD director-general Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman yesterday said that it was taking netizens' comments regarding the department's responsiveness "seriously".

"Any suggestion or criticism that is constructive, God willing, we will receive them with an open heart," said Datuk Mohamad Zulkelfy, while also listing 11 channels that members of the public can use to register complaints with the department.

The pothole incident came days after the government was criticised for having a double standard when it fined a Klang glove factory RM1,000 (S$330) after a Christmas Eve raid by the authorities found that it had broken multiple Covid-19 regulations.

Petaling Jaya lawmaker Maria Chin Abdullah called the fine a "slap in the wrist" - pointing to a case where a 72-year-old woman was jailed for a day and fined RM8,000 for breaking a home quarantine order.