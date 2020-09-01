Malaysians share thoughts on 63rd National Day

The celebrations were muted this year, minus the grand parade on TV, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Malaysians instead turned to social media to express their reflections and love of South-east Asia's third-biggest economy. This year's celebration featured the theme "Malaysia Prihatin" (Malaysia Cares). "Happy 63rd National Day and thank you to all the frontliners who tirelessly protect the country against Covid-19," said Ms Nurul 'Izzati, a mother of two, in the trending #MomenNegaraku (My Country's Moments) hashtag.

In his National Day address on Sunday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said: "I understand that many economic sectors were badly affected by the pandemic and will take time to recover fully. But I am confident that if the economic recovery trend continues, our economy will bounce back."